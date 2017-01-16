Chat with the new IMPD chief

A big change in the leadership at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the hiring of new police chief Bryan Roach. He sat on the Fox59 Red Couch to talk about his plans for the department.
