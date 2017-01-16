Man critically injured after vehicle crashes around 20 feet into building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a Toyota Prius crashed into a building on the near northwest side Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash near the intersection of 21st Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 7:20 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was driving north on MLK when he went through a light too fast and crashed in a “BodyCote” building. Officers say the vehicle went around 20 feet in and ended up on its side.

The man was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

FOX59 is told nine people were inside the building during the crash. They all got out safely.

Authorities believe the intersection will be closed until around 10:30 p.m. Monday due to the crash.

