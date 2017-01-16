Mild temperatures and soggy conditions this week across central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Monday everyone! We are off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid/upper 30s! Fog is reducing visibility so make sure to use your low beams this morning. Afternoon highs will be warm reaching to near 50 degrees!

A spotty shower is possible during the morning and midday hours as our next system approaches the area.

Rain becomes more widespread with a few thunderstorms after 5 p.m. into early Tuesday morning.

Hit and miss rain will continue Tuesday afternoon, but many areas will remain dry. Rainfall totals in central Indiana around .5" with totals closer to 1" north and south of Indianapolis.

Temperatures overnight will continue to climb as a warm front moves north through the state. By midnight temperatures near 55 and hold steady until the late afternoon as they drop off behind a cold front. Temperatures back near 60 next weekend with more rain chances.