× Rain, fog and warmer tonight; Winter on hold for now

FOGGY

A dense fog advisory is in effect for a portion of north central and northern Indiana until 10 PM. Milder air will eventually arrive improving visibility later tonight.

RAIN OVERNIGHT

Warmer air will surge north tonight bringing more rain and even a chance of a t-storm. A few downpours are likely for the evening commute Monday. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity later tonight before a wind shifting cold front passes early Tuesday. Rain will scatter and diminish toward sunrise Tuesday.

TEMPS RISING

A trade off – with the rain comes even milder temperatures. We will see a rise this evening and through midnight in temperarue area-wide. Temperatures could reach the mid to upper 50s by 12 AM. With wind shift well before sunrise Tuesday, temperatures will begin cooling again.

WINTER ON HOLD

A week of above normal temperatures will extend the streak of above normal days. Monday marked the 7th straight day of above normal temperatures and we will not see any below normal days through early next week. To date we are at the midway point of meteorological winter, the months December, January and February. Its been an streaky season, extended stretches of harsh cold followed by extended spells of mild. Currently we are running 8.5° colder than last winter but remain in the middle of the pack at 65th coolest all-time. Record have been kept since 1871.

A mild week is in store despite a few pull backs Tuesday and Wednesday in temperatures. An extended spell of above normal temperatures will persist through the week with temperatures reaching the 60° potentially again this weekend. A wind driven,rain making storm system will arrive Sunday and Monday presenting a possible pattern shift later next week.