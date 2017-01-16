RECIPE: Metro Diner’s Yo Hala on the Square

Metro Diner’s Yo Hala on the Square
Ingredients:
Filling
- 2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup of firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. hazelnut liqueur
- 4 bananas, cut into ½-inch-thick slices (4 1/2 cups sliced)
Berry compote
- 1 (10-oz.) package frozen whole strawberries, thawed
- 1½ pt. fresh blueberries
- ½ cup of firmly packed light brown sugar
- ½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
French Toast
- 6 large eggs
- ½ cup milk
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 8 (1-inch-thick) slices challah bread
- Powdered sugar for Garnish
- Prepare Filling: Beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in hazelnut liqueur. Fold in bananas, Cover and chill 1 hour.
- Prepare Berry Compote: Cut large strawberries in half. Combine 3/4 cup water, blueberries, brown sugar, and lemon juice in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Combine cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. cold water, stirring until smooth. Stir cornstarch mixture into berries; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Stir in strawberries. Remove from heat; keep warm.
- Prepare French Toast: Whisk eggs in a large shallow dish. Whisk in milk and next three ingredients. Spread ½ cup filling on each of 4 challah bread slices; top with remaining bread slices. Cut diagonally in half; dredge sandwich in egg mixture, shaking off excess.
- Cooking French Toast: Melt 1 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 4 sandwich halves; cook 1 to 2 minutes on all sides (including edges) or until golden brown. Remove from skillet, keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and sandwich halves. Serve with Berry Compote; dust with powdered sugar using a fine mesh sieve. Makes 4 servings