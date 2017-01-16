RECIPE: Metro Diner’s Yo Hala on the Square

Posted 7:21 AM, January 16, 2017, by

Metro Diner’s Yo Hala on the Square

 Ingredients:

Filling

  • 2              (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
  • ½             cup of firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 2              Tbsp. hazelnut liqueur
  • 4              bananas, cut into ½-inch-thick slices (4 1/2 cups sliced)

 Berry compote

  • 1              (10-oz.) package frozen whole strawberries, thawed
  • 1½          pt. fresh blueberries
  • ½             cup of firmly packed light brown sugar 
  • ½             tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 2              tsp. cornstarch

 French Toast

  • 6              large eggs
  • ½             cup milk
  • 2              Tbsp. sugar
  • 2              tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½             tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 8              (1-inch-thick) slices challah bread
  • Powdered sugar for Garnish 
  1. Prepare Filling: Beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in hazelnut liqueur.  Fold in bananas, Cover and chill 1 hour.
  2. Prepare Berry Compote: Cut large strawberries in half.  Combine 3/4 cup water, blueberries, brown sugar, and lemon juice in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.  Combine cornstarch and 1 Tbsp. cold water, stirring until smooth.  Stir cornstarch mixture into berries; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened.  Stir in strawberries.  Remove from heat; keep warm.
  3. Prepare French Toast: Whisk eggs in a large shallow dish.  Whisk in milk and next three ingredients.  Spread ½ cup filling on each of 4 challah bread slices; top with remaining bread slices.  Cut diagonally in half; dredge sandwich in egg mixture, shaking off excess.
  4. Cooking French Toast: Melt 1 Tbsp. butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.  Add 4 sandwich halves; cook 1 to 2 minutes on all sides (including edges) or until golden brown.   Remove from skillet, keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining butter and sandwich halves.  Serve with Berry Compote; dust with powdered sugar using a fine mesh sieve.  Makes 4 servings