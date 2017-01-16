Richmond girl, 10, to receive honor from Pacers; collecting valentines

RICHMOND, Ind.– A Richmond girl is being recognized for going above and beyond for other children.

Olivia Dudas, 10, received the Indiana Pacers’ “Indiana Hero Award” for her project called “Traveling Bags of Kindness,” according to the Pal-Item.

The project began with the fifth-grader asking residents to fill a bag with one thing a child would like. They were then asked to pass it on until the bag was completely full.

Dudas ended up donating 63 bags to Richmond’s Genesis of the YWCA shelter and Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health during the holiday season.

Even with all that, she’s not done spreading joy yet. She’s now planning to collect 1,000 handmade valentines by Feb. 10 to give to local care facilities. Any extras will be given to Riley Hospital.

If you’d like to take part, valentines can be delivered to RMD-Patti Insurance Agency, 36 South Ninth Street, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Please address them with attention to Andrea Dudas, Olivia’s mother.