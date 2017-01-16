× Shelbyville hospital relocating to new medical center

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Shelbyville’s Major Hospital will permanently close its Washington St. location Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 and begin accepting new patients at the new MHP Medical Center at 3 a.m. that day.

The new medical center is located at 2451 Intelliplex Dr. Current Major Hospital patients will be relocated there via ambulance Sunday morning.

The emergency department at Major Hospital will also permanently close at 3 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with a health emergency after that time should go to the emergency department at the new center, entrance #1. It will be open 24/7.

Those experiencing a non-emergent minor injury or illness can visit MHP Priority Care at 30 W. Rampart St., Suite 250. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Rampart Professional Building Lab and Radiology offices at 30 W. Rampart St., as well as the Major Hospital Outpatient Lab at 157 W. Washington St. will both permanently close on January 20. The current Major Hospital Lab at 150 W. Washington St. will permanently close on January 22.

All lab visits will be performed at the new central lab on the first floor of the MHP Medical Center. Use entrance #2, the main entrance.

In 2014, “the Major Health Partners’ Board of Directors voted to build a new facility to meet the needs of the growing community and changing models of healthcare.”

The new center has larger patient rooms, a concourse design to aid in ease of navigation and a significant increase in parking, which includes an option for valet parking. Around 57 physicians and over 1,000 employees will work at the facility.