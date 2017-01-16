Thieves steal salt spreader from small business owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A small business owner is looking for the thieves who damaged his work truck and stole a piece of valuable equipment.

Heath Hurst owns a landscaping and snow removal company. His crew spent the weekend pretreating properties.

On Monday morning, Hurst when out to his truck on the east side and saw a pile of salt dumped out. Then he a noticed his salt spreader, which is normally attached to the back of his truck, was gone.

“It’s a really big deal to me, that costs a lot,” said Hurst.

It will cost at least $1,500 to replace the salt spreader and now his business is only down to one truck spreader.

“It’s definitely how we operate our business. I’m going to have to replace it within the next few days or before another storm. We rely on that to get the salt out on all the parking lots,” said Hurst.

The salt spreader is at least 200 pounds, so Hurst thinks there were at least two thieves. The criminals had time to do even more damage.

“I saw underneath there were saw blades, so they tried to get my catalytic converter or something off of it,” said Hurst.

Hurst told FOX59, without the necessary parts, the salt spreader is just a plastic container, with a limited amount of metal to possibly cash in.

“Unless you bought the electronic components to get it running, it can’t do anything. It can just look pretty on the back of their truck I guess,” said Hurst.

Hurst isn’t sure why his salt spreader was the thing to steal.

“I have no idea. I would assume that it’s somebody in the same line of work that I’m in, that didn’t want to invest and decided to take mine,” said Hurst.

If the thieves are truly that interested in the industry, Hurst is willing to make them an offer. If they drop off his equipment, he will give them work.

“I’d love to get them a job, come to me anytime you want a job,” said Hurst.

If you know anything that could help catch these thieves, you’re asked to call police.