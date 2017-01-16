× Two employees murdered during robbery honored with chicken giveaway and message of unity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men murdered during a recent robbery at an east side restaurant are remembered with a free food giveaway.

The owner of Jordan’s Fish and Chicken handed out thousands of pounds of free chicken in honor of the two employees who were gunned down on the job.

The giveaway comes as the search for the two killers continues.

Employees at the Jordan’s location on Shadeland prepared two thousand pounds of chicken wings as hundreds waited in line outside. As soon as the doors opened, employees wasted no time handing out boxes of free chicken wings with a simply message.

“You know life is not just about money and business. It’s about love and caring for each other as neighbors and as a city,” said Jordan’s owner Mike Saadeh.

Nearly two weeks ago, two armed thieves stormed into Jordan’s Fish and Chicken near 21st and Post. With guns drawn the killers jumped the counter and murdered two employees in the back of the business.

“Every time I look at the video I can’t get out of my mind the way they got killed and for no reason,” said Mike. “You just try to find an explanation. Why would people do that? Why would you kill someone for a couple hundred dollars?”

Most of those who lined up to get a free box of chicken didn’t personally know the two employees killed, but all agree there is no better day to celebrate a message of unity than Martin Luther King day.

“It’s a very important message. We need to come together, stay together and pray together,” said customer Ramona Davidson.

Jordan’s employees say they’re proud of the turnout.

“It means a lot. We want to stand together as one big family. Stand together against crimes in the streets and we don’t want to see any innocent lives lost,” said employee Sam Saadeh.

The Jordan’s location on 21st street has not yet reopened following the murders, but the deaths of Wesam Sammour and Ammar Shatnawi resulted in hundreds of letters offering sympathy and well wishes.

The chicken giveaway is meant to repay some of that kindness.

“We would like to show our appreciation to all our customers that showed their support and their love,” said Mike Saadeh. “We live in a free country. So you ask why does this happen? Why do we kill each other?”

There is still a 50 thousand dollar reward being offered to anyone who helps the suspects get caught.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.