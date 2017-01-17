At least a dozen cars sustain flat tires from large pothole on 465 on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Several cars ended up with flat tires Tuesday morning thanks to a pothole on 465 on the city’s northwest side.

The pothole was located on 465 southbound between 56th Street and 71st Street. According to Indiana State Police, at least 12 cars were affected. ISP estimated it was 6 to 8 inches deep. INDOT started receiving calls about the pothole around 7:30 a.m.

FOX59 witnessed several drivers getting off the road to get help after their cars got flat tires.

Hoosier Helper and Indiana State Police were providing assistance. They also gave drivers paperwork with information on how to file a claim.

Crews patched the pothole around 8:30 a.m. and also filled in some smaller potholes in the northbound lanes of the same area. INDOT said traffic has returned to normal and would monitor the interstate for additional problems.