BREAKING: IMPD investigating 2 people shot at northeast side bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police is investigating the shootings of two people on the city’s northeast side.

The incident unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the VIP Lounge, in the 5200 block of E. 38th St. An officer in the area reported hearing about 30 gunshots. Several calls to 9-1-1 followed.

When officers arrived at E. 38th St. and Emerson Ave., they found a 22-year-old male shot in the buttocks. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. A second gunshot victim was discovered at the Sunoco station at E. 38th St. and Irvington Ave. That victim had been shot in the upper hip.

A disturbance inside the VIP Lounge is what prompted the gun play, according to officers at the scene. There were an estimated 200-300 people in the bar at the time. The disagreement then spilled outside where the gunshots occurred.

Investigators remain on the scene, piecing together details about the double shooting incident.