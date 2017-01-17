Celebrate 100 years of Girl Scout cookies with Samoas Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year marks 100 years of Girl Scout Cookies! The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project. Now, it’s the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world!

In honor of this big milestone, check out this Girl Scout cookie inspired treat—Samoas Brownies!

Also, for your chance to win a variety package of Girl Scout cookies, enter our FOX59 Fan of the Day contest!

Samoas Brownies

Yield: Makes about 16 brownies

Ingredients

1/3 cup Challenge butter, melted

1/4 cup milk

1 egg

18-ounce brownie mix

1 cup chocolate chips

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1/4 cup melted chocolate to drizzle on top

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit; line 8x8 pan with aluminum foil and set aside. Combine butter, milk, and egg; add brownie mix and stir until just combined. Pour batter into lined pan. Sprinkle chocolate chips and coconut on top of batter. Pour sweetened condensed milk on top of coconut and drizzle caramel sauce on top. Bake brownies for about 40 to 45 minutes or until the coconut starts to turn golden brown. Remove from oven. Using a spoon or sealed bag, drizzle melted chocolate on top in long, parallel lines. Allow pie to set for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving; brownies need plenty of time to set or they won't cut well. Store brownies in airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen