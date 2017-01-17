× Columbus North band in need of money to fund additional inaugural performance

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus North High School’s marching band is in need of more money after a sudden and exciting change of plans.

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the band was invited to perform at for the Presidential Inaugural Committee in Washington D.C. at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The performance will be broadcast on CNN and Fox News.

The band planned to leave to perform at the inauguration at 10 p.m. Wednesday, but the turn of events caused them to move up their departure time to 2 a.m.

Since the band is leaving early, it needs an additional $15,000 to pay for another night at a hotel in Baltimore, where they originally planned to stay.

“I’ve got a problem. You know we’ve risen a little over $125,000 and now I need another $15,000, because we have one more night of a hotel stay,” said Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus.

Anyone interested in donating to the band is asked to email milo@milosmith.com and let the state representative know what you are donating. Donations are being accepted at Salin Bank locations in Columbus.