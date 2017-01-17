Cooler but still above normal; Brief sunshine possible Wednesday
TAKING A TURN (DOWNWARD)
Topping 58° shortly after 6 am Tuesday our weather takes another turn. Temps have have dropped and at 6 pm the wind chill has lowered to 36°. Honestly, that’s laughable for January standards
Today is the 8th straight day above normal and despite a downturn this afternoon we are still going to remain above normal overnight. The low tonight 36° is the normal high for this time of the year.
CLOUDY SPELL COULD BREAK
It has been cloudy and we are working on bringing a little sunshine back Wednesday. With four straight days of overcast some sun would be welcomed. To date this month has produced 13 days (76%) of cloudy to mostly cloudy days.
January is the second cloudiest month in the year. We do gain 44 mins of daylight.
WET END TO MILD WEEKEND
Some sunshine Wednesday but new rain chances return again starting Thursday night and into Friday morning. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday may bring some sun and very mild weather before a wind driven Sunday/Monday storm system.