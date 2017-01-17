× Cooler but still above normal; Brief sunshine possible Wednesday

TAKING A TURN (DOWNWARD)

Topping 58° shortly after 6 am Tuesday our weather takes another turn. Temps have have dropped and at 6 pm the wind chill has lowered to 36°. Honestly, that’s laughable for January standards

Today is the 8th straight day above normal and despite a downturn this afternoon we are still going to remain above normal overnight. The low tonight 36° is the normal high for this time of the year.

CLOUDY SPELL COULD BREAK

It has been cloudy and we are working on bringing a little sunshine back Wednesday. With four straight days of overcast some sun would be welcomed. To date this month has produced 13 days (76%) of cloudy to mostly cloudy days.