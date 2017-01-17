× Cooler Wednesday before spring-like weather once again arrives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! A cold front moved through today dropping temperatures from the upper 50s early this morning into the upper 40s this afternoon. It’s not too bad outside but we’ve had a few spotty showers on radar today. The winds have also been breezy. For the rest of this evening, plan a possible spotty shower, otherwise a cloudy sky is expected. Winds will remain breezy overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will bring some patchy fog in the morning with a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Some sun may try to peak out late day in spots. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

A low-pressure system will track in from the south on Thursday and I’m expecting rain to arrive in central Indiana during the evening. Model data shows the potential for up to one inch of rainfall through Friday. Temperatures will also warm to the low to mid-50s Thursday into Friday.

Highs in the 60s will greet us on Saturday. –Danielle Dozier