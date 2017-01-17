× Eastern Howard School Corporation cancels class Tuesday citing lack of nurses, number of sick students

GREENTOWN, Ind. – Eastern Howard School Corporation canceled class Tuesday because the district has a number of sick children and no nurses available.

The district issued a statement on its website saying nurses weren’t available and it couldn’t get any substitutes. More than 200 children were out sick on Friday, and school officials didn’t want to risk having class since a medical staff wasn’t available.

The school planned to reopen Wednesday and will make up the day on Presidents’ Day. The school posted last week that a stomach illness had come to Eastern Elementary. The school brought in extra custodians to disinfect and perform a “deep cleaning” of classrooms and other areas. The school was also consulting with the Howard County Health Department. The district had asked parents to keep their students home if they were experiencing symptoms.

From the website:

Due to illness, Eastern will be closed today, January, 17th 2017 Eastern is canceled today. Our nurses are not available today and we were not able to get any substitute nurses. With over 200 children out of school on Friday ill we are uncertain what might happen with children and staff sick, and no medical staff available. We will continue to scrub the facility and plan on having school tomorrow. Thank you for understanding and again, our apologies. We will make this day up on President’s day.