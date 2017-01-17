Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his first State of the State speech

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After being on the job for about a week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivered his very first State of the State speech Tuesday night.

Holcomb called for a long-term infrastructure plan that will likely include a tax increase. The Tuesday night address marked the first time the Republican has spoken before a joint audience of both the Indiana Senate and House.

The governor highlighted the need to pass a long-term road funding plan. Any proposal that passes the Legislature will likely include an increase to the state’s 18-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax.

Holcomb supports hiking the gas tax, but he hasn’t said how much of an increase he would like. The governor has also said that “all options are on the table” as lawmakers craft a plan.