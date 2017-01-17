× IRS letters warn millions to sign up for health insurance or pay hundreds in fines

WASHINGTON — If you haven’t signed up for health insurance, you may soon be getting a not-too-subtle nudge from the taxman.

The IRS is sending personalized letters to millions of taxpayers who might be uninsured, reminding them that they could be on the hook for hundreds of dollars in fines under the federal health care law if they don’t sign up soon.

Republicans say the $4 million letter-writing campaign is a waste of money, since Congress is already moving to repeal the law.

The administration is hoping reminders from the IRS will help boost sign-ups before open enrollment ends Jan. 31. They’re betting that the more people get covered, the harder it will be for Republicans to unravel the law.

Drafts of the letters were obtained by The Associated Press.