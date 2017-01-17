× Lane restrictions on State Road 3 and I-74 in Greensburg to begin this week

GREENSBURG, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close single lanes of State Road 3 Tuesday and Wednesday (January 17th & 18th) where the north-south highway approaches the overpass at Interstate 74 on the north side of Greensburg.

Construction crews hope to take advantage of favorable weather to remove temporary asphalt pavement placed as median crossovers during 2016’s construction of the twin bridges.

Traffic flow will continue at the S.R. 3 bridge site in each direction on single 10-foot lanes. There will be no ramp closures.

Crews for this nearly $4 million dollar project replaced S.R. 3 bridges with two new 4-span concrete beam bridges—each measuring 240 feet in length with 43 feet of clear roadway side-to-side.

Only clean-up and landscaping will remain to be done after this week’s temporary pavement removal.

Normal traffic at the S.R. 3 bridges was restored last December.