Man arrested after shooting at Indianapolis plasma center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside an Indianapolis plasma center.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to CLS Plasma Center, located in the 2700 block of East 46th Street, in response to a shooting. Police said two men had gotten into an argument at the facility; the argument continued outside and one of the men shot the other.

Police found Monteius Turner, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Detectives learned that Turner had gotten into an argument with Melvin Manuel, 54, who shot Turner with a shotgun. Using a description of Manuel, police found him and took him into custody. He was carrying a knife that had blood on it, police said. A K-9 officer found Manuel’s shotgun behind a nearby CVS.

Manuel was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators believe both men had arrived at the clinic to give plasma before the argument broke out.