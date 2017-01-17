× Randolph County man allegedly threatened officers with gun, said he should have shot them

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – A Randolph County man was arrested after he allegedly confronted officers with a gun.

Police were called to the 600 block of West Pearl Street in Union City on December 29 around 9 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance involving firearms. When officers arrived, Korey L. Grill was pointing his gun at the responding officers, according to court documents.

An officer ordered Grill to drop his weapon, and he complied. The officer recovered the AR-556 rifle which had a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine.

The mother of Grill’s daughter told police he was suicidal, and he was taken to the St. Vincent Randolph Hospital after being taken into custody.

While he was at the hospital he allegedly told an employee, “I had an AR and I should have just shot them.” The employee asked who he was referring to, and Grill said “the officers.”

Grill was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm.