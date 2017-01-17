× Temperatures falling through the day, but overall pattern remains mild for January!

Current temperatures in the upper 50s will mark our high for the day, as a cold front will pass between 7:00-10:00 am this morning! Temperatures will continue to slide downward through the day and level off in the middle 40s. Rain chances will be at their highest this morning too, but through the day a few more showers will pass overhead. Even with the cool down, temperatures remain well above average for January.

Drier, cooler air returns on Wednesday with some sunshine. This will mark our coolest day of the week, as more rain and warmth to build in to end the workweek and carry us through the weekend!