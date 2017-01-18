Bloomington officials question whether I-69 stretch will get done this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Officials in Bloomington are questioning whether the I-69 project to Martinsville will be completed this year.

The Indiana Finance Authority, I-69 Development Partners, and Isolux Corsan are in negotiations this week over the future of the project.

According to a letter sent to local officials, the group will reach a Memorandum of Understanding "which will provide the framework for the parties to recapitalize the project, settle pending disputes and move forward to achieve substantial completion."

FOX59 saw active work on the project happening in Bloomington Wednesday, including after it got dark outside. That's been a relief to drivers like Sharon Boggs, after work stopped last year due to contract disputes.

"It’s just been crazy," Boggs said. "There was one time I was trying to get to the airport and it took me almost two and a half hours to get to the airport from here."

Despite the work going on, though, questions are growing louder, particularly from city of Bloomington officials like Mayor John Hamilton.

"It’s extremely frustrating," Hamilton told FOX59 Friday.

Hamilton said the state had promised a detailed timeline months ago, but has yet to produce a schedule showing how it will complete the project by October of this year. The project had originally been slated to open in October of 2016.

"We expected that schedule in late October. We didn’t get it in late October, we didn’t get it in November, and we still don’t have it," Hamilton said.

The Indiana Finance Authority, through a spokesperson, declined an interview Wednesday. I-69 Development Partners did not return a request for comment and Isolux Corsan has deferred to those two parties.

Boggs said she hoped the project would be completed soon, but tried not to focus on the ongoing disputes.

"When you live in it you don’t want to dwell on what’s wrong. (You) just focus on where you’re going," Boggs said.