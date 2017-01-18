UPDATE: Congressman Andre Carson will attend Trump-Pence inauguration

Update (Jan. 19, 2017)– Rep. Andre Carson said Thursday he will attend the inauguration for President-elect Trump on Friday.

He said he decided to attend after lots of thoughts, prayers and speaking with his peers and constituents. He also said he wants to be a part of the checks and balances system.

Original story:

WASHINGTON D.C.- In a move FOX59 first reported late Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) is reconsidering whether to attend the Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

A spokesperson for Carson confirmed the move, saying the congressman has changed his position from Monday when he told FOX59 he would attend Friday’s inauguration to observe and critique the president-elect.

Carson would join a growing number of House Democrats protesting the inauguration, at last count more than 60, a dramatic and historic spike since Trump’s weekend feud with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

Carson, one of two Muslims serving in Congress, has received a significant increase in phone calls and social media posts from constituents, his spokesperson said, a majority urging the Indiana congressman to join the protest.

But Carson still feels a deep value in attending, his spokesperson said. In previous interviews with FOX59, Carson has thanked Vice President-elect Mike Pence for his hospitality while serving with him in Congress, despite their deep divide on issues.

Carson hasn’t made known when his decision will be made but is expected to attend the Indiana Ball Thursday evening in Washington.