× Coolest of the week before more warmth and rain reload for Indiana!

Drizzle this morning is winding down and there is NO THREAT of icy roads, as temperatures remain well above the freezing point! Although, the dampness will linger all morning long under heavier cloud cover, while temperatures remain steady. This afternoon, drier air will begin to work back into the state and temperatures will slowly rise. There are signs that the clouds may break later today too, allowing for some sunshine to be enjoyed!

Rain will be building back in tomorrow (Thursday) from the southwest to northeast! Some areas of rain could arrive by the afternoon, although the steadiest will not until the evening. Along with the rain, warmth will be building in for the weekend!