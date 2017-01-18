Blackmon’s 3-pointer lifts Indiana over Penn State, 78-75

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 03: Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts in the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Blackmon finished with 17 points and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Indiana to a 78-75 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

Thomas Bryant and Robert Johnson also scored 17 points each as Indiana (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten) survived a late Penn State rally.

Tony Carr scored a career-best 24 points and Shep Garner added 15 for the Nittany Lions (11-8, 3-3) who trailed by 14 with 9:19 left.

The Hoosiers were up 67-53 before Penn State used a short run and an Indiana shooting lull that lasted over four minutes to cut the lead to 75-73 when Garner hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left.