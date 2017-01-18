Indiana traffic stop leads to seizure of 3 pounds of meth and $213,000

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Four people in northern Indiana were arrested Tuesday after police say they seized three pounds of meth and $213,000.

State troopers stopped the suspects’ 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 375 North for unsafe lane movement around 5:40 p.m.

When troopers were speaking with the driver, 54-year-old Stephan Howard, they reportedly noticed indicators of criminal activity.

Officers utilized a police dog to conduct a free air sniff, which indicated the presence of illegal narcotics. During a subsequent search of the truck and its occupants, including 25-year-old Sarah Hine, 42-year-old Brandy Fletcher and 48-year-old William James, officers found about four grams of meth and about $10,504 in cash.

Further investigation led officers to search a home in the 80 block of Reed Lane in Rochester. During the search, officers reportedly found around three pounds of meth, a quarter pound of marijuana, two pounds of methadone pills, 12 long guns, nine handguns and numerous drug paraphernalia items. Officers also found around $202,628 in cash.

Hine, Fletcher, Howard and James were all transported to the Fulton County Jail to face preliminary charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.