× Lawrence Township schools on precautionary lockdown due to nearby police activity

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Several schools in Lawrence went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon in response to nearby police activity.

Lawrence Central High School, Brook Park Elementary, Harrison Hill Elementary, Belzer Middle School and ELC Brook Park were affected. The school district described it as an external, precautionary lockdown.

Police activity in the area was related to a nearby shooting under investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan police.