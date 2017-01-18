Local students head to Washington for inauguration ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of eighth grade students from St. Luke Catholic School took off for Washington on Wednesday morning for the inauguration ceremony.

The school has organized a Washington D.C. trip for past 18 years. The trip is usually in October, but when they were offered the chance to attend the inauguration, they decided a change of plans was necessary. Students, staff and parents put on a garage sale raising more than $40,000 dollars to cover the cost of the trip.

“They worked very hard for this, they raised over $40,000 with a garage sale this summer, so they're ready for it,” school principal Steve Weber said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to an inauguration," student Zac Schneider said.

"It’s really exciting that we get to do it as an eighth grade class,” Schneider said.

The group of 93 people will be busy with plans for sight-seeing, museums, monuments and memorials in addition to the inauguration – they’ll even attend their very own gala with other students from all over the country.