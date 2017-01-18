× Lowe’s to cut 2,400 full-time jobs at U.S. stores

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of Lowe’s employees are losing their jobs.

The North Carolina-based home improvement retailer informed about 2,400 full-time workers on Tuesday that they would no longer be employed. Most of the cuts involve assistant managers at the store level, although the cuts also affect positions at distribution centers and the company’s corporate offices, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Lowe’s employs about 285,000 people and has 2,355 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The cuts only affect U.S. locations.

The company said the changes were part of a “new store model” that would eliminate one to two assistant manager positions per store.

“The changes will better align store staffing with customer demand, shift resources from back-of-the-store activities to customer-facing ones, and enhance our efficiency and productivity,” Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock said in an email to employees Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer. “I recognize that change is never easy, but I’m confident that if we focus our organizational talent and investments on our omnichannel strategy, we’ll deliver a better customer experience.”

The company said it would offer severance packages to the workers and provide outplacement services to help them transition to new jobs.