Man accused of raping southern Indiana woman he met on Tinder

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. – A man was arrested in Huntingburg Monday after Indiana State Police say he sexually assaulted a woman he met on Tinder.

Police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Scott Vanherreweghe was in southern Indiana on business when he and the victim decided to meet at a Quality Inn.

Investigators say the two initially participated in consensual intercourse, but Vanherreweghe allegedly became violent and performed sexual acts on the female against her wishes.

Police say the woman began to scream and Vanherreweghe’s co-workers came in to intervene. Officers say the alleged victim was able to get away from Vanherreweghe and was escorted out of the room by the co-workers.

The woman reportedly took herself to an Evansville area hospital. That’s when police were contacted.

After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the hotel room, investigators interviewed Vanherreweghe and later placed him into custody. He faces multiple sexual assault charges.