WATCH LIVE: President Obama holds final press conference in White House

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is taking reporters’ questions for the final time Wednesday from the White House briefing room, his last official event before Donald Trump replaces him in two days.

Before the questioning began, Obama touted the importance of a free — and combative — press that holds the person holding his office accountable.

“We are accountable to the people who send us here. And you have done it,” Obama said. “You’re not supposed to be sycophants. You’re supposed to be skeptics.”

Wednesday’s news conference is the final time Obama is expected to speak in public before he departs the US Capitol on Friday as an ex-president. His choice of venue for his departing words is telling — Trump’s team has floated the possibility of scrapping the White House briefing room for a larger venue.

Obama and his aides have mounted a defense of the press as they prepare to depart office, insisting that regular interactions between administration officials and reporters posted at the White House forms are essential to a transparent government.

“Having you in this building has made this place work better,” Obama said Wednesday.

His concluding news conference comes amid a flurry of last-minute activity, including handing down a commutation for national security leaker Chelsea Manning and a pardon for Gen. James Cartwright, convicted of lying to investigators in a leak probe. Questions could also arise about the continued skirmish between Trump and US intelligence officials.

But like past presidents during their final sessions with reporters, Obama is also expected to face questions about his legacy and the prospect of change under a new administration.

George W. Bush held his final news conference a week before leaving office, reflecting on some of the disappointments of his administration but also defending the controversial decisions he made over two terms in the White House.

Unlike Bush, Obama is leaving office with near-record approval ratings. A CNN/ORC poll released Wednesday showed 60% of Americans approve of the job he’s doing as president.