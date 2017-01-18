× Rain returns Thursday evening as milder weather arrives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been a dreary day with fog and drizzle and temperatures in the upper 30s thanks to an inversion. An inversion is a warmer layer just above the surface that tends to “trap” the cold, more dense air at the surface. While visible satellite shows some clearing across Illinois, it may be a couple of hours before we see breaks in the clouds.

Overnight we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog and lows in the low to mid-30s. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Warm, moist air will flow in from the south as a warm front advances north across our area Thursday evening. Showers and possibly a couple of thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to one inch are possible.

Friday afternoon will bring spotty showers with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will also be warm with highs in the low 60s. Definitely not typical of January! The record-high temperature for Saturday in Indianapolis is 68 degrees from 1906. A few showers can’t be ruled out with the possibility of a few thunderstorms across southern Indiana Saturday afternoon and evening.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend and next week with highs in the 50s and rain chances. The record-high temperature on Sunday in Indy is 64 degrees from 1964 and the record-high minimum temperature for Sunday is 50 degrees from 1999. We’ll see how close we get! –Danielle Dozier