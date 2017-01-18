Rain returns Thursday night; Mildest mid-January in years turns warmer for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'WARM' SPELL REACHES DAY 9

It's the mildest mid-January in 11 years in central Indiana. The past week the temperature has run 12 to 15 degrees above normal - warmest since 2006 and 7th warmest for the dates all-time. Wednesday wasn't terribly warm - but did average above normal - marking the 9th straight day above normal in Indianapolis.

No let up in sight tot he milder than normal pattern despite the cool and damp conditions Wednesday. We many not dip to freezing or colder until later next week!

RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain will accompany the warmer temperatures to end the work week and enter the weekend. The rain will arrive later Thursday and ease early Friday. Rainfall looks healthy with up to 1" to 1.50" of rain possible.