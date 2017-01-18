INDIANAPOLIS -- A Super Bowl Champion and Indianapolis native wants to help you get fit. Sherman shows us a new personal training facility in Fishers.
Train like a Champion at Sparx Athletic Refinery
-
New year, new you! Sherman visits Integrated Health Solutions
-
Sherman shares last-minute holiday gift ideas
-
Jingle Rails
-
Verde – Flavors of Mexico
-
Wax your way into the new year
-
-
Xcel Fit Club
-
Fit on Fox – A new way to train
-
Merle Norman tells us about makeup trends and gift ideas for the holidays
-
The Exercise Coach
-
Louie’s Wine Dive opens second location in Broad Ripple
-
-
Sink your teeth into what new restaurants on Mass Ave. have to offer
-
Local chef prepares traditional “Day of the Dead” dinner
-
Helping therapy horses