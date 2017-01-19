Celebrate National Popcorn Day with a local favorite

This is like Christmas for some Hoosiers, National Popcorn Day.  Popcorn is a favorite snack in Indiana.  And thanks for Inga’s Fresh Gourmet Homemade Popcorn, you don’t have to choose a favorite flavor.

https://www.facebook.com/Ingaspopcorn/ 