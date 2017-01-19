× Colts owner Jim Irsay says Andrew Luck had outpatient shoulder surgery in offseason

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had shoulder surgery in the offseason, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed Thursday.

Irsay said Luck had a successful outpatient procedure to fix a right shoulder injury that’s been lingering since the 2015 season.

“Will be ready for the season,” Irsay said on Twitter.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

Luck has been beaten up over the last few seasons with the Colts. In 2015, he missed nine games due to injuries to his shoulder, ribs and kidney. During the 2016 season, he missed five practices and was limited in 19 others with various ailments to his right shoulder, right elbow, right thumb and left ankle. He also suffered a concussion that forced him to miss a game. He was listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury every week during the season.

In October, when the Colts were in London, Irsay said Luck didn’t have a “chronic shoulder injury” and that no surgeries were planned.

“He is fine and the shoulder will be something that disappears into the woodwork when he gets his next MVP or when we win a Super Bowl,” Irsay said at the time.

Luck suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 3 game against the Titans during the 2015 season. He had an MRI and a source said three out-of-state experts examined his shoulder.