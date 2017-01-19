INDIANAPOLIS – A record-breaking, animated features comes off the screen and onto ice in Indy. Sherman takes us on an adventure with some of the starts in Disney On Ice.
Disney On Ice stops in Indy
-
Sherman checks out the Indy RV Expo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
-
Rebar Indy lets customers do the pouring
-
Playing with big cats at the Ringling Bros. “Out of this World” circus
-
Jess West Halloween costumes
-
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon Sunday as more ice and snow arrive
-
-
Watch for slick spots tonight and more rain Sunday
-
Indy Bar Association offers free legal advice
-
Temperatures take a dive, Indy prepares for freezing rain Friday night
-
Icy roads cause headaches for central Indiana drivers
-
‘Unforgiving’ ice conditions trap Indy drivers for hours
-
-
Wintry mix develops through Sunday
-
Light freezing rain possible overnight into Tuesday morning
-
INDOT, DPW fight against icy roadways