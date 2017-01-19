Family speaks out after Noblesville father, son killed during police pursuit in Anderson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of a Noblesville family will speak out Thursday after the sudden weekend deaths of their loved ones in a violent crash.

The crash happened Saturday night at the end of a police pursuit in Anderson. Dan Oberhart, 53, and son, Riley, 24, were killed. Officers were pursuing a suspect who’d robbed a Pizza Hut at 2607 Nichol Rd. just after 11 p.m.

The suspect, Gary Agnew, 55, was trying to get away when his car hit the vehicle carrying the Oberhart family head-on. Dan Oberhart was pronounced dead at the scene. Riley Oberhart was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital and died from his injuries. Agnew was also killed.

Dan Oberhart’s wife, Kathleen, 50, and daughter, Macy, 14, were seriously injured. They were initially treated at an Anderson hospital before being taken to Indianapolis. The family had been out celebrating Macy’s 14th birthday.

Darrin Oberhart, brother of Dan Oberhart and uncle of Riley Oberhart, will address the media Thursday to provide an update on the conditions of Kathleen and Macy.