Forever Stamps to cost a bit more starting Sunday

WASHINGTON D.C. – The holiday mailing season has come and gone and so has the lower price for the Forever Stamp.

Starting Sunday, January 22nd, the cost to purchase a Forever Stamp will go up from 47 cents to 49 cents.

For the postal service, the price increase will come just about 10 months after the Postal Regulatory Commission ordered the USPS to drop its prices for the first time in 97 years. The price then for the Forever Stamp dropped 2 cents to 47 cents.

But adjustments for gas for mail trucks, wages, maintenance costs for its buildings and other factors forced the US Postal Service to seek back that two cents and thereby their request for the rate increase request back to 49 cents.

Forever stamps were first introduced in April 2007, and within four years, all first-class one-ounce stamps became Forever stamps according to the USPS website. The Forever Stamps were developed “for consumers ease of use” during price changes.