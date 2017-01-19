× IU’s OG Anunoby out indefinitely after sustaining knee injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- On Thursday evening the Indiana men’s basketball team released a statement via their Twitter account, saying that sophomore forward OG Anunoby will be out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury in their game at Penn State.

The statement says that Anunoby is in the midst of ongoing medical evaluations. The sophomore suffered the injury right before halftime when he went for a rebound under the basket against the Nittany Lions.