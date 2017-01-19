IU’s OG Anunoby out indefinitely after sustaining knee injury

Posted 7:27 PM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:38PM, January 19, 2017
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 27: O G Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers and Darrell Riley #3 of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils battle for a loose ball during the game at Assembly Hall on November 27, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 27: O G Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers and Darrell Riley #3 of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils battle for a loose ball during the game at Assembly Hall on November 27, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- On Thursday evening the Indiana men’s basketball team released a statement via their Twitter account, saying that sophomore forward OG Anunoby will be out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury in their game at Penn State.

The statement says that Anunoby is in the midst of ongoing medical evaluations. The sophomore suffered the injury right before halftime when he went for a rebound under the basket against the Nittany Lions.