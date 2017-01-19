× Lebanon police conducting death investigation after body found at Memorial Park

LEBANON, Ind. – Lebanon police are conducting an investigation after woman was found dead in Memorial Park early Thursday morning.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, officers were called around 5:20 a.m. to Memorial Park, 130 E. Ulen Dr., after someone reported an unconscious person in the shelter house.

Police found a body lying on the ground underneath a picnic table. They have not identified the woman, who is estimated to be in her 50s.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.