Police: Intoxicated IU student ate food from Jimmy John's without paying, struck employees, officers and paramedics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana University student faces battery and disorderly conduct charges after police say she ate food from Jimmy John’s without paying for it and then struck employees, police officers and paramedics.

Police were called to the Jimmy John’s at 430 E. Kirkwood Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Monday in response to a disturbance. When police arrived, employees told them that Megan Hinds, 21, Park Ridge, Ill., came into the store intoxicated and took a bite from a loaf of bread and potato chips without paying for them.

When employees tried to stop her, she hit them, according to court documents. One employee said Hinds hit her in the stomach and then struck another worker.

When police questioned Hinds, she told them they were “profiling her because she was white and ugly,” according to court documents. Police said Hinds appeared intoxicated and was slurring her speech. They called an ambulance to take her to an area hospital.

But Hinds wasn’t finished just yet. According to police, she slapped a police officer’s hand and also scratched him. When she was put in the ambulance, the vehicle had to stop because of a disturbance. A paramedic said Hinds backhanded him in the face when he was trying to take her vitals.

Officers placed Hinds in handcuffs. They said she made “unreasonable noise by yelling and being very uncooperative” once she arrived at the hospital.

She was later taken to the Monroe County Jail on two charges of battery for striking an officer and a paramedic and a count of disorderly conduct for her behavior at the hospital.