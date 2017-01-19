× You could win a year of free food to celebrate the grand opening of Indiana’s first Joella’s Hot Chicken

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You’ll have the chance to line up next week for a year of free food as central Indiana’s first Joella’s Hot Chicken location celebrates its grand opening.

The restaurant, located at 4715 East 96th St., will hold its grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 26. The first 100 adults in line will receive a one-year supply of Joella’s Hot Chicken in the form of 52 coupons. Winners must be at least 18 years old and have identification.

Guests waiting in line will receive complimentary samples of the chain’s chicken, coupons and free apparel. The giveaways start at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

The restaurant was originally scheduled to open on Dec. 16, but had to delay the grand opening due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Indianapolis has been patiently waiting for us to open our first Joella’s Hot Chicken location. We are thrilled about bringing our hot chicken concept to Indiana, a move that will allow Joella’s to become a new favorite staple in the Indianapolis community as we continue to grow throughout the region,” said Tony Palombino, founder/CEO of EAP Restaurant Concepts. “In addition to giving away free hot chicken for a year to the first 100 adults in line, we’re eager to share what makes Joella’s distinctive as we introduce our famous hot chicken to new guests.”

Joella’s Hot Chicken offers all-natural, made-from-scratch Nashville hot chicken in six spice levels: Traditional Southern, Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot and “Fire- in da-Hole.”

The restaurant also serves up homemade side dishes like creamy mac and cheese, sweet-vinegar slaw and kale crunch salad. Other unique offerings include Nutella poppers, banana puddin’ and Boylan craft soda, in addition to local craft beers.

The location on 96th Street is the company’s fifth to open in about a year. The chain plans to open more restaurants in Indiana and the Midwest this year.