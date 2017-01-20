× Anunoby requires surgery, will miss remainder of season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – OG Anunoby will be out for the rest of the 2016-17 season.

The Indiana sophomore suffered a knee injury in the Hoosiers’ Wednesday night win over Penn State

“It has been determined that OG Anunoby will undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season,” announced Indiana Head Coach Tom Crean. “He is expected to make a complete recovery. For a young man, OG has a very strong faith and a courageous spirit. We are going to do everything as a basketball family to help him recover and rehabilitate from this unfortunate situation.”

In 16 games this season, Anunoby was averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Hoosiers.