× April-level warmth this weekend; Colder pattern returning along with snow chances

WARMEST WEEKEND SINCE EARLY NOVEMBER

It has been nearly three months since a weekend will have been as warm as the one we are forecasting. High temperatures will rise to over 60° in many locations Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday averaging as much as 25 degrees above normal!

The mid-January warm spell keeps rolling along reaching eleven straight days above normal. Friday’s high of 55° is 19° above normal and the warmest for the date in eleven years!

The forecast high Saturday of 63° is the normal high for April 13th and will be the warmest for the date since 1986. January 21st has only produced 4 60 degrees days – the record warmest, 68° was set in 1906. This will be the warmest since 1986’s 61°.

JANUARY 21st WARMEST

1906: 68°

1916: 63°

1986/1874: 61°

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

A few showers are likely Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. Showers are likely at times again Saturday evening and again on Sunday but we are expecting extended spells of rain free hours as well. Coverage may reach 30 to 40% of the area later Saturday evening.

COLDER TIMES COMING

There is a all out pattern change in the works and likely underway starting later next week. Behind a passing cold front Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be falling and snow showers are possible. At this distance, Thursday morning could include a sticking snow. We will monitor.

It’s been a streaky winter with extended spells of harsh cold and very mild temperatures. A turn to cold is looking much more evident and longer range signals are leaning in that direction. The latest 30 day outlook issued from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has equal chances for above or below normal temperatures with above normal chances for wetter weather February.

Medium range forecast models are in support of the colder trends. With very chilly air arriving to end the month. Stay tuned – there is plenty of winter still to go!