FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: January 20

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday Night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE NORTH’S KEVIN EASLEY JR.

With seconds left in a 53-53 tie with 13-1 North Central, Lawrence North had the ball and the chance to take the lead. Kevin Easley Jr. was the one to take the shot, skying over his defender and burying the three-pointer with less than five seconds to play. The Wildcats hung on for the 56-53 win on their home court, giving North Central its second-straight loss after a 13-0 start to the season.

NOMINEE #2: ZIONSVILLE'S ISAIAH THOMPSON

Zionsville and Hamilton Southeastern entered their Friday night showdown tied atop the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, both 2-0 in league play. The Eagles were hosts, and sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson put on a show here, showcasing some nifty handles to break free of his defenders then gliding effortlessly to the basket for the layup. Every point mattered in this rivalry clash as Zionsville won out, 73-72 in overtime over HSE.