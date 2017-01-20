× First SAT test date of 2017 is Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first SAT test of the year is Saturday, January 21, and thousands of Hoosier high school students will take part.

Educators tell students to get a lot of sleep the night before, eat a good breakfast the morning of and bring snacks to eat during breaks in the test to keep the energy level up.

Data from the Indiana Department of Education shows, for the 2014-15 school year, the most recent year available, over 40,000 Indiana students took the SAT.

Then, in 2016, the test changed to focus on online test prep with the Khan Academy. As part of that, this year students could take four PSAT tests. Another change, students see fewer vocabulary words that few people actually use or understand. And the essay portion is optional.

“We highly recommend [what] they do is take both the SAT and the ACT,” said Anna Coyne with the MSD of Wayne Township. “Some kids do better on one, some kids do better on the other. Once they have a score on both tests, they can repeat that test one time early in their senior year and have their highest possible score going into admissions.”

Other advice for test day is for students to have pencils ready, make sure calculators are working and wear comfortable clothes.

Click here for additional test dates and other information.