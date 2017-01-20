× Indiana’s OG Anunoby to have knee surgery, will miss rest of basketball season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana sophomore forward OG Anunoby will miss the rest of the basketball season after suffering a knee injury against Penn State this week.

IU coach Tom Crean said Anunoby’s injury will require surgery that will force him to miss the remainder of the year. Crean said in a statement that Anunoby is expected to make a full recovery.

Anunoby suffered the injury right before halftime when he went for a rebound.

“We are going to do everything as a basketball family to help him recover and rehabilitate from this unfortunate situation,” Crean said.

Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers this season.