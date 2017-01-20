PHOTO GALLERY: Donald Trump, Mike Pence sworn in during 2017 Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON — There was plenty to see throughout the week leading up to the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the National Mall on Friday, and just as expected some people were excited about the changing of powers, while others protested our new president.

Regardless, the swearing-in ceremony for both Trump and Pence went just as expected without any hitches. Trump and Pence are now headed to eat lunch with their families before the Inaugural Parade which is expected to start at 3 p.m.

